Titans carry on with head coach in quarantine

By Teresa M. Walker The Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel anticipated further testing would confirm he has COVID-19. He was right. The Tennessee Titans practiced without their head coach Monday with Vrabel quarantined at home after testing positive Sunday morning. Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman helped run practice, while defensive coordinator Shane Bowen...

