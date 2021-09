Pentagon officials confirmed that 17,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul Airport in Afghanistan since the military withdrawal began on 14 August. With the inclusion of individuals evacuated prior to the start of the US operation in Kabul around the end of July, that number increases to 22,000. Included among the total evacuees were 2,500 American citizens. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby noted during a press conference that the thousands of Americans still left in the country will be allowed into the Kabul airport when they arrive. “If you're American and you're at a [Kabul airport gate], you'll be let...