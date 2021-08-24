Cancel
Kentwood, LA

Kentwood prepares sophomore class for move to Class 1A

By Brennen Normand Daily Star Sports Editor
Hammond Daily Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTWOOD — Playing its final season in Class 2A before dropping down to Class 1A, Kentwood’s young group boasts talent across the board heading into the 2021 season. Head coach Jonathan Foster said his group rarely has the numbers as other Class 2A schools, but the athletes coming out of the program are “determined and they love football,” giving themselves a chance to be successful regardless of classification.

www.hammondstar.com

Comments / 1

 

