Town Grill and Pizzeria Is A Connecticut Restaurant That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive

By Kim Magaraci
Only In Connecticut
Only In Connecticut
 10 days ago

Sometimes, the best restaurants are hidden in plain sight. There’s one spot in Voluntown, Connecticut, that draws in foodies from all around the state, and it just takes one visit to see what the hype is all about. Town Grill and Pizzeria is an out-of-the-way spot that you may have driven past a million times on your way to another town, shop, or state! Next time you’re heading through Voluntown, be sure to leave yourself time to stop in for an unexpectedly delicious meal.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzJzE_0bayVSF900
This hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves up some of the tastiest food in Connecticut, but you would never know just by looking at it!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoVQ3_0bayVSF900
While they do certainly serve up mouthwatering pizza that's made with fresh ingredients and perfectly crispy crust, there's so much more to the menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EffcW_0bayVSF900
Start your meal off with an appetizer, like their famous garlic bread tower or something lighter like a salad or bowl of chowder.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEe1A_0bayVSF900
Many people are surprised to see so much gourmet seafood on their menu. Everything served here, from the shellfish to the salmon, is as fresh as can be and packed with flavor in each bite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363izR_0bayVSF900
Along with their tasty seafood entrees, you'll find a mix of chicken dishes, Italian cuisine, and classic American fare like tender steaks and even prime rib.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1RdA_0bayVSF900
If you're one to imbibe, try any of their seasonal cocktails, or enjoy your favorite drink from their full bar. There's nothing better to pair with your meal!

This impressive and unexpected Connecticut establishment has been the talk of the town since 1987! Stop in and you’ll see why locals keep coming back again and again. With a diverse menu and full bar, it’s hard to beat this spot for dinner.

For current hours and menu, visit the Town Grill & Pizzeria website here.

Only In Connecticut

Only In Connecticut

