Town Grill and Pizzeria Is A Connecticut Restaurant That’s In The Middle Of Nowhere, But Worth The Drive
Sometimes, the best restaurants are hidden in plain sight. There’s one spot in Voluntown, Connecticut, that draws in foodies from all around the state, and it just takes one visit to see what the hype is all about. Town Grill and Pizzeria is an out-of-the-way spot that you may have driven past a million times on your way to another town, shop, or state! Next time you’re heading through Voluntown, be sure to leave yourself time to stop in for an unexpectedly delicious meal.
This impressive and unexpected Connecticut establishment has been the talk of the town since 1987! Stop in and you’ll see why locals keep coming back again and again. With a diverse menu and full bar, it’s hard to beat this spot for dinner.
