Thomas Helderman, 74, Oaktown
Thomas E. Helderman,74, of Oaktown, IN passed away August 22,2021. He was born September 25,1946 in Sullivan, IN to the late Edward N. and Mary L. (Buchanan) Helderman. Thomas attended Lincoln High School. He worked many years as a baker at his business Tom's Donut Shop. Thomas married the love of his life, Mildred "Midge" Street on July 19, 1980. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, growing vegetables, watching boxing, watching the New England Patriots and spending time with his beagle dogs.
