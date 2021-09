I carefully lowered my hands – trying to avoid any sudden movements that might give me away – until they were just inches from the back of our oldest cat’s head. Flannery – cooling off from an afternoon full of outdoor adventures like sleeping in the slats of sunshine beneath a patio chair, rolling in the overgrown grass of our backyard lawn and chewing on said overgrown grass and then barfing it up later – continued digging into the thinning fur and diminishing fat of her inner thigh, oblivious to my presence.