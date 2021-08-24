Anstalten Correctional Facility / SHL + Friis & Moltke

Text description provided by the architects. In the Project on Public Space Connection of both Banks of Huangpu River, 22 River View Service Stations have been constructed in the 22 km long riverside public space of the East Bank of Huangpu River. These stations have been widely praised in everyday use and visit, which proves that as new urban infrastructure, the public service stations play a crucial role in improving urban public space quality and participation of citizens. For better public service, the Municipality of Pudong New Area put forward the idea of building an additional River View Service Kiosk in about one kilometer spacing between every two service stations. In other words, there will be a service station or kiosk every 500 meters in the riverside of the East Bank of Huangpu River. Based on such an idea, the Municipality decided to build No.2 kiosk, No.3 kiosk, and No.4 kiosk as three experimental kiosks between No.2 and No.5 River View Service Station.