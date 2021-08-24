Anstalten Correctional Facility / SHL + Friis & Moltke
Architects: Friis & Moltke, Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects. Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the rugged terrain of Greenland’s seaside capital, a new correctional facility designed by Danish architectural firms Schmidt Hammer Lassen and Friis & Moltke, exemplifies the power of design to humanize the justice system. Known as Anstalten, the facility is designed to give inmates a sense of purpose and hope while reuniting them with their families, allowing them to rehabilitate in a more humane, healing environment.www.archdaily.com
