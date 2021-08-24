Maria Luttrell, 61, Vincennes
Maria M. Luttrell, 61 passed away on August 4, 2021 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma. Maria was born on June 12, 1960 in Vincennes and was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She was previously employed at Walmart and had a special love of cats, caring for rescues and helping others find homes. Survivors include her siblings Beverlie J. Hall, Mary Helen Hutton, Phyllis J. Halter, John “Jack” Vennard Jr., Linda C. Doll, and many other important people whom she loved. Maria was preceded in death by her mother Edna Fay Vennard, and sisters Marcia F. Durall and Dorothy P. Davis. Special thanks to all her caregivers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vincennes Animal Shelter.www.waovam.com
