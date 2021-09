Bregman (hamstring) will play in a rehab game at Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Bregman joined the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday and took practice ahead of the team's game against Seattle, but he'll appear in at least one more rehab game before he's activated from the injured list. Although the 27-year-old won't be back in action for Sunday's series finale against the Mariners, he should have a chance to return sometime this week.