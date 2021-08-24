Cancel
Sturgis, MI

Sturgis wins St. Joseph County volleyball tournament

Sturgis Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sturgis volleyball team won the St. Joseph County championship on Monday evening in Three Rivers. The Trojans knocked off Centreville in the finals, 25-20 and 25-19. “We were hot and cold today, but our girls put it all together when we needed them to,” Sturgis coach Tracy Sterling said following Monday’s title matchup with Centreville. “We struggled with our serve today and that’s something we know we need to work on.”

