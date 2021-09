A move to the East Coast may bring you closer to family, give you access to the right job or simply fit the vibe you’re looking for. The East Coast is diverse, so you’ll have plenty of choices among seaside locales, bustling urban centers, places that provide Southern charm and towns known for their fall colors. To help you determine the place in this part of the country that’s the best fit for you, we looked at the metro areas within 100 miles of the Atlantic coast that rank highest among the Best Places to Live, which considers factors including affordability, job market, desirability and morning commute, among others. Read on for the 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast.