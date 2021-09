We are all getting a new way to catch The Wiggles as Fruit Salad TV will be a new series that will be premiering on the Wiggles’ YouTube Channel on September 4th. Not only will this introduce series, but we are also getting four new members in Tsehay Hawkins, Evie Ferris, John Pearce and Kelly Hamilton as well as some new characters in Wiggle Town with Officer Beaples, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn and Bok. This is a great way to get some new characters into the Wiggles universe while at the same time getting content to YouTube where lots of kids are finding their entertainment.