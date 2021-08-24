Multiple Positions - Stein Eriksen Lodge

“Were not just a brewery,” said Garrett Marrero, co-founder, and CEO of Maui Brewing Company. “We also have a distillery under our Kupu Spirits brand, as well as our Maui Hard Seltzer. We also have four restaurants around the state of Hawaii.” It takes a lot of manpower to run such a large operation, and Maui Brewing Company was down to roughly 30 staff members during the pandemic. However, they are proud announce that they have brought back a good portion of the team.