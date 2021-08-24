Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Multiple Positions - Stein Eriksen Lodge

Park Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStein Eriksen Lodge Management Corporation is recruiting for the following positions: Vice President of Human Resources Front Office Manager (Chateaux) Manager on Duty (Chateaux) Pastry Sous Chef F&B Manager Sr. Sales & Catering Manager Travel & Leisure Sales Manager National Sales Manager Scan QR code to apply to Stein Eriksen Stein Eriksen Lodge Management Corporation offers competitive wages and free meals for all team members while on shift; and health benefits, PTO, 401K for full time year round team members. Equal Opportunity Employer. We participate in E-Verify. Apply at https://www.steinlodge.com/careers.

classifieds.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stein Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Manager#Recruiting#Pastry#Pto#Duty Lrb#F B#Pto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Jobsexplore venango

Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for a Costing/Accounts Receivable Clerk and a Heavy Equipment Operator. Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat. Previous data entry/AR experience preferred. Extreme attention to detail. Excellent work ethic. Hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday, but there...
Park City, UTPark Record

Restaurant Jobs - Silver Summit Cafe

Silver Summit CafeÂ´ 6065 Silver Creek Dri, Park City, Ut 84098 The Silver Summit Cafe is now hiring Full-Time and Part-Time Wait Staff ,Cooks and Deli Staff! Must have great Customer Service skills. Our starting wage is $14.00 per hour plus tips depending on experience. Weekend and evening shifts are required. Full-time positions offer vacation pay, holiday pay, medical, dental, 401K. Please come in for an application or call Alejandro or Staci at 435-940-1034.
Wise County, VACoalfield.com

Food bank donation

The LG and E and KU Foundation recently made their annual gift to the Food Bank of Wise County. The foundation has been a loyal supporters of our work in Wise County and Norton for many years. Pictured at the recent check presentation are Walt Rollins, co chair of the...
Logansport, INcasscountyonline.com

Tyson Foods – Multiple Positions

Pay up to $25.50*/hr. (with shift/attendance incentives) Starting pay up to $20/hr. (with attendance/shift premiums) Starting pay up to $20/hr.(with attendance/shift premium) Up to $21.25/hr. (with attendance/shift premium) Industrial Maintenance Mechanics – B & C Shift. $5,000 sign on bonus. Up to $30.50* /hr. (with attendance/shift incentive) Apply by September...
AgricultureMLB

Orange and Black Gives Back: Whitelock Community Farm

This weekend, members of the Orioles Families Program along with Orange and Black Gives Back employee volunteers completed multiple service projects at Whitelock Community Farm, an urban farm in the Reservoir Hill neighborhood. Founded by community members in 2010, the farm is a pillar in Reservoir Hill, featuring weekly events, a community supported agriculture program, and youth educational programs.
PoliticsDaily Gate City

Ribbon cut on Ymca remodel

The Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, along with members of the Hoerner YMCA Board and interested members of the public, gathered at the YMCA on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting, officially denoting the completion of phase one of a remodeling project. YMCA CEO Mark Smidt said he and the...
CharitiesBrunswick News

St. Simons Rotary donates ot Seafarers' Center

A member of St. Simons Rotary recently made a $10,000 donation to the International Seafarers’ Center, exemplifying the Rotary motto of “Service above Self.” Servicing seafarers from more than 70 countries annually, the Center’s services include facilitating local shopping trips, transportation to doctors and dentists, COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with SGHS, free clothing and more.
Restaurantshawaiinewsnow.com

Maui Brewing Company emphasizes the importance of ohana and community

“Were not just a brewery,” said Garrett Marrero, co-founder, and CEO of Maui Brewing Company. “We also have a distillery under our Kupu Spirits brand, as well as our Maui Hard Seltzer. We also have four restaurants around the state of Hawaii.” It takes a lot of manpower to run such a large operation, and Maui Brewing Company was down to roughly 30 staff members during the pandemic. However, they are proud announce that they have brought back a good portion of the team.
Park City, UTPark Record

Maintenance Tech, Maintenance Supervisor, and Housekeeping. - 25-year-old Park City, HOA management company

25-year-old Park City, HOA management company is looking for self-motivated individuals to fill full-time, part-time, day, and night shifts. Flexible start times. Pool care, snow removal, landscaping, plumbing, housekeeping experience is a plus but not necessary. Great pay, benefits, and flexible working environment. Please contact us at: Admin@compass-managment.com Fax: 435-655-3441...
Lifestylewnky.com

Sunrise Spotlight – Party Under the Pavilion

The SoKY Marketplace is expanding the events it brings to the community. The recurring Party Under the Pavilion is back for another night of vendors, food, and fun. Sarah Cline joins us to give the details about this event and more. Sunrise Spotlight is brought to you by German American...
Vista, CAthevistapress.com

This Weekend At The Elks Lodge

Vista, CA —LAST-MINUTE ENTRY FOR NEXT TUESDAY: The next Tuesday night dinner at the Swim Step Bar and Grill will be: (wait for it)…. Gourmet, grilled, four cheese, sandwiches…with chips! And, and, and… Home-made Tomato Bisque. All for the very reasonable price of 5 U.S. dollars!
New Bremen, OHSidney Daily News

Brookside Labs expands

Brookside Labs President and CEO Lucas Baker, center, of Troy, talks to a tent full of employees and visitors during an open house celebrating the expansion of the Brookside Labs facilities located at 200 White Mountain Drive in New Bremen. Standing with Baker are Consultant Peter Maybach, left, of Warrenton, Va., and Chief Culture Officer Lauren Kuck, of New Bremen. Seventy five percent of Brookside Labs’ business is Ag based. They help farmers test their soil and determine what nutrients it may need. Other customers include golf courses and greenhouses. Brookside Labs is expanding their lab space and has expanded their office space.
Park City, UTPark Record

Sales Associate - 7-Eleven

$16.00 per Hour Plus Awesome Benefits 7-Eleven Sales Associates Needed In Park City, and Kamas Seeking friendly, customer-service oriented individuals to join our family run 7-Eleven team.We offer very competitive wages, BCBS medical insurance with low deductibles, life Insurance, dental Insurance, vision insurance, vacation pay, holiday pay, and 401K with Employer Match. Email HR@resortretailers.com or call Melody at 435-645-9595 ext.106 for more information.
Park City, UTPark Record

Park City Home: Coffee Chat

Sunshine burnishes a marbled countertop. Rows of crockery nest in glass-front cabinets. A faucet gleams like modern art. A beautiful kitchen is uplifting. Not just because of the smells wafting from the oven, but because light, order, and craftsmanship, particularly in the heart of the home, make the world feel like a better place.
Travelthetahoeweekly.com

New downhill lodge in the works

Plans for a new lodge at Tahoe Donner Downhill Ski Resort are underway. The current lodge was built in 1971 as a real estate office and after an extensive review, it was decided by the Tahoe Donner Board of Directors to replace the lodge. The lodge is owned and operated by the Tahoe Donner Association.
New Knoxville, OHThe Evening Leader

Barn 2.0 Breaks Ground

NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville Schools celebrated an achievement on Friday evening, breaking ground on its The Barn 2.0 project. The project, which will add a 10,680 square foot expansion to the west side of the current gymnasium, has been a community effort, with all funds coming from donations. As...
JobsPark Record

Bookkeeper/HOA Administration - Aspen Property Management

Seeking a motivated individual to join a well established and growing HOA and Property Management Firm. Part time position (24 - 30 hours a week). Previous HOA bookkeeping and administration experience is highly desirable. Applicant should have a friendly, helpful attitude, ability to multi-task, have very strong communication (written and verbal) and organizational skills. Duties include bookkeeping, office management, daily communication with owners and HOA Board Members, and attend occasional HOA board and annual meetings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy