A British man was sentenced to six weeks' jail in Singapore for not wearing a mask and harassing police, officials confirmed Thursday. The city-state, which has had comparatively mild Covid-19 outbreaks, has taken a tough line against people breaking virus rules, and there have been several cases of foreigners being punished. Benjamin Glynn was arrested after footage of him not wearing a mask on a train in May went viral. The 40-year-old subsequently harassed police sent to arrest him, and refused to wear a face-covering during a court appearance last month.