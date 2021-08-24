Cancel
Fordsville, KY

Marion Douglas Smith

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORDSVILLE — Marion Douglas Smith, 77, passed away on August 19, 2021 at Fordsville Nursing and Rehab. He was born on July 8, 1944 to the late Ronda and Dora Farmer Smith. Doug served on the board of directors for Audubon Area Community Services; was a past president of the Ohio County Retired Teachers Association, Kentucky Teachers Association, and Fordsville Historical Society and a board member of the Fordsville Days planning committee. Doug was a board member of the Friendship Cemetery Association, and mentor to many young men on planning. He was an antique collector, a member of Friendship Church of Christ and a member of the Ohio County Senior Citizens Board.

