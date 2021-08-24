Cancel
Reed, KY

Michael Joseph Blair Sr.

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREED — Michael Joseph Blair Sr., 76, of Reed, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born September 10, 1944, in Newman, to the late John Phillip Blair and Mary Emma Murphy Blair. Michael was a family man, he enjoyed being with his wife Elsie, and loved to aggravate her every chance he got. He loved being a grandpa to all his grandchildren, and always singing happy birthday on video to each of them on their birthdays. Michael spent time vacationing with his children, going camping and fishing, and playing corn hole. He was happily retired from Pittsburg Tank and Tower where he had worked for 26 years, hanging up his watch for good on his last day. Michael was a kind tender-hearted soul, when you met him, you couldn’t help but love him.

