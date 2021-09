A cholesterol-lowering drug that could save tens of thousands of lives over the next decade will be offered to people on the NHS.Inclisiran, described as a “game-changer”, is hoped to prevent thousands of heart attacks and strokes, in the coming years.It will be rolled out to hundreds of thousands of people with high cholesterol or mixed dyslipidemia – abnormally high levels of fats in their blood – who have already suffered a heart attack or stroke.The initial dose of the drug will be administered via an injection in GP surgeries across England, followed by another three months later, and then...