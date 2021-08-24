Cancel
Manton, MI

Faced with liability and pricey maintenance costs, city of Manton to sell VFW Hall

By Chris Lamphere Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANTON — No longer can the Manton commission justify holding on to the VFW Hall, located at 603 State St. The city has been in possession of the hall since 2018, when the Manton chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars donated the building to the city. At the time, VFW Commander Bill Ewald said the cost of maintaining the more-than 60-year-old structure and paying monthly utilities was becoming too much for the 96 members to handle.

