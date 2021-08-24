Cancel
Wexford County, MI

Data indicates 57% increase in new COVID cases week after week in Northern Michigan

By Chris Lamphere Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCADILLAC — Week after week, the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in this area continues to rise at a steady clip. Data published by District Health Department No. 10 on Monday showed the region had an average of 43 new cases of COVID every day from Aug. 17-23. The week prior, the average daily case count was 27; the week prior to that, it was 20; the week prior to that, it was 13.4; the week prior to that, it was 9.57; the week prior to that, it was 4.28; and the week prior to that, it was 3.

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

 

