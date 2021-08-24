San Diego Central Jail Inmate Steven Young, 32, Accused of Murdering Cellmate

The central jail on Front Street in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

An inmate previously arrested in a separate case is now also expected to face a murder charge stemming from his cellmate’s suspicious death over the weekend at San Diego Central Jail, authorities reported Monday.

Deputies staffing the Front Street detention center found the victim unresponsive and suffering from traumatic injuries in his cell shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, according to sheriff’s officials. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Homicide detectives questioned the victim’s cellmate, 32-year-old Steven Young, then arrested him on suspicion of murder, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Young, who initially had been jailed for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender and violating parole, was being held without bail pending arraignment on the murder charge, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.