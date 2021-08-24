Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Ex-Myanmar military leader Than Shwe recovers from COVID-19

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNlLH_0bayOfWF00
Myanmar Than Shwe (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The former longtime military ruler of Myanmar Than Shwe, and his wife have been released from a capital city hospital after both being successfully treated for COVID-19, a hospital official said.

The 88-year-old and wife, Daw Kyaing Kyaing, were discharged from the Thaik Chaung military hospital in Naypyitaw on Friday, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the press.

Than Shwe was hospitalized earlier this month, and his wife a short time later, and both were treated in a VIP section of the hospital under tight security.

The government has not yet officially commented on their cases, and independent media in Myanmar initially reported that their hospitalization was a precautionary measure as the country grapples with a new wave of the coronavirus, fueled by the virulent delta variant.

But the hospital official confirmed they had both tested positive for COVID-19, though both ended up exhibiting only mild symptoms. He said, for example, neither needed oxygen to help them breathe while they were being treated.

Since their release they have been examined by doctors and continue to do well, he said.

Myanmar has been struggling with one of the worst COVID-19 surges in Southeast Asia and the military leadership that seized control of the country in February from Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government has been accused of making it worse by diverting critical medical supplies to itself and its supporters.

On Monday, the government reported 2,186 new cases and 125 more deaths, bringing Myanmar's total cases to 375,871 and deaths to 14,499. Many believe the official numbers are significantly lower than reality, due to poor testing and reporting.

At the beginning of August, Myanmar had the region's highest per capita death rate of the region, but according to the official figures it has been declining steadily and is now lower than several other countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand

Than Shwe ruled from 1992 until 2011, when he handed power to a nominally civilian, pro-military government.

During his rule, he led a feared junta that brutally crushed dissent and routinely jailed political opponents, including Suu Kyi, the face of Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement.

He controlled a 400,000-strong military that turned its guns on myriad ethnic rebellions as well as on university students and Buddhist monks who launched an uprising in 2007.

By the time Than Shwe stepped down, Suu Kyi had spent 15 of the previous 21 years in prison or under house arrest.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

228K+
Followers
105K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Than Shwe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Junta#Military Rule#Buddhist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Related
Public SafetyTennessee Tribune

Myanmar Thugs Threatened To Rape Male Journalist In Torture Ordeal

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (Burma) — A journalist who was detained in Myanmar shared the horrific torture he endured at the hands of the Myanmar military. Nathan Maung said he is still suffering the physical effects of the torture. He is one of nearly 7,000 people estimated to have been detained since the military in Myanmar seized power on Feb. 1. He spoke in an interview about what happened during his time in custody.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Video of Nigerian diplomat being assaulted by Indonesian immigration officers sparks international incident

An alleged assault on a Nigerian diplomat inside a moving car in Indonesia by the southeast Asian country’s immigration officials has led to international outrage, with the Nigerian government condemning the incident and demanding punishment.Nigeria has recalled its envoy to Jakarta to give a full report of the incident, as well as summoning the Indonesian ambassador in Abuja.Tensions have dramatically escalated between the two countries after a video went viral on social media showing Nigerian diplomat Abdulrahman Ibrahim being held down by at least three men and crying out in pain inside a vehicle near his residence in Jakarta....
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Duo arrested in US for plotting to kill Myanmar's UN envoy

Washington [United States], August 7 (ANI): US officials have arrested two men for allegedly plotting to kill or injure Myanmar's permanent Ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun, the country's Attorney's Office said on Friday. Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw were arrested for conspiracy to assault and carry...
AsiaBBC

Anger as Nigerian diplomat manhandled in Indonesia

The Nigerian government is demanding punishment for Indonesian immigration officials who were filmed assaulting a Nigerian diplomat. Footage circulating on social media showed Abdulrahman Ibrahim, a consular officer based in Jakarta, being held down in a vehicle by several men. Nigeria called it "an egregious act of international delinquency by...
Public SafetyPosted by
Axios

Two men arrested after plotting to harm Myanmar's UN ambassador

Police officers arrested two Myanmar citizens Friday on charges of plotting to violently attack Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced. Why it matters: Tun, who was elected to represent Myanmar's now-deposed elected civilian government, is...
WorldPosted by
North Denver News

Myanmar Says Rohingya Minority Will Get COVID-19 Vaccine |

BANGKOK – A spokesman for Myanmar’s military-installed government said Friday that COVID-19 vaccines will be given to members of the country’s persecuted Rohingya ethnic group. The Muslim minority was the target of a fierce counter-insurgency campaign in 2017 that some critics charged amounted to ethnic cleansing or genocide. The Rohingya...
WorldUS News and World Report

Myanmar Military Arrests More Journalists

(Reuters) -Myanmar's military government has arrested two more local journalists, army-owned television reported on Saturday, the latest among dozens of detentions in a sweeping crackdown on the media since a Feb. 1 coup. Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist for news site Frontier Myanmar and commentator with Voice of America radio,...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar military offers amnesty to some protesters in hiding

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s ruling military has offered to waive charges against some protesters involved in demonstrations or strikes if they come forward to authorities, state media reported on Friday, prompting a sceptical response from several facing charges. The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since the army toppled the...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

5 people jump from Myanmar building to escape police; 2 die

BANGKOK — Five people jumped from an apartment building in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, to escape government security forces who were raiding the building, and at least two died, according to government and media reports Wednesday. During the raid on Tuesday night, security officers said in a radio conversation that...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Indonesia Cabinet minister gets 12 years in COVID-19 graft

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft court has sentenced a former Cabinet minister to 12 years in prison for bribery related to the distribution of coronavirus aid. Juliari Peter Batubara was arrested in December a day after an anticorruption commission foiled an attempt to hand over seven suitcases and backpacks containing $1.3 million in cash to ministry officials. The case drew a public outcry as Indonesia struggles to combat corruption and tackle the profound health and economic impact of the coronavirus. The court says Batubara accepted the bribes through subordinates in charge of procuring goods for the government’s social aid program. It says the suppliers were asked to set aside 70 cents for each food package distributed to the poor for Batubara’s benefit.
AsiaPosted by
CBS News

WorldView: Report of over 1,000 deaths in Myanmar since coup

An activist group says more than 1,000 people have died in Myanmar since the military carried out a coup earlier this year. Lithuania accuses Belarusian riot police of forcing migrants across its border. A British man is sentenced to 6 weeks in prison for violating Singapore's COVID-19 rules. And the first case of COVID was detected in the Paralympic village in Tokyo. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" with these headlines from around the world.
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Indonesia seizes tanker wanted over Cambodian oil heist

Indonesia's navy said Wednesday it has seized a tanker and its crew who were wanted on charges of stealing nearly 300,000 barrels of crude oil from Cambodia's reserves. Indonesia's navy said it was questioning the crew of 13 Indians, three Bangladeshis and a trio from Myanmar at its base near Singapore.
PoliticsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Rights group says 1,001 killed since military took over Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — More than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi about six months ago, a human rights group said Wednesday. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors protest-related arrests and...
Public Healthwhbl.com

Indonesia survey shows president’s approval hit by handling of pandemic

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level in five years on the back of a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections, a survey released on Wednesday showed. Conducted by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia, the survey showed that 59% of respondents were satisfied...
WorldFingerLakes1

Canadians still advised to avoid traveling to Myanmar months after coup

The Canadian government continues to advise its citizens to avoid all travel to Myanmar months after the military coup in February, due to ongoing political tensions and a high risk of civil unrest. Although it is still possible to obtain a Myanmar visa for Canadian citizens for those who can...
WorldThe Independent

Inside Politics: Raab in Qatar and third Covid jab for vulnerable

Following a less than convincing performance at the foreign affairs committee, Dominic Raab had plenty to mull over on his flight to Qatar; not least how to get those stranded in Afghanistan out as the Taliban tightens its grip. Closer to home, those with severely weakened immune systems are to get a third vaccine dose, the ministry of defence has denied claims it is drawing up plans to move Trident out of Scotland in the event of independence, and No 10 and the trade department are said to be blocking trade unions from sensitive trade talks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy