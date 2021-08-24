Cancel
The Latest: Australia evacuated more than 1,600 from Kabul

By The Associated Press
yourvalley.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia — Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said that Australia has helped evacuate more than 1,600 people from the Kabul airport in 17 flights since last Wednesday. “We have achieved this by working very closely with the United States and the United Kingdom, among other nations,” Andrews told...

