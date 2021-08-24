Cancel
Pfizer vaccine receives full authorization from FDA

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6ds1_0bayOC7I00

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday morning its full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a development local public health official Clay Horton hopes will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The authorization, which was cited by the FDA as a “key achievement for public health,” is the first fully-authorized vaccine to fight against COVID-19.

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.

“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine, now being marketed as Comirnaty, was originally approved under an EUA (emergency use authorization) on Dec. 11, 2020, for individuals ages 16 and older, and it was expanded on May 10 to include individuals ages 12 to 15.

An EUA, according to the FDA, can be used during public health emergencies to provide access to medical products that may be effective in preventing, diagnosing or treating a disease, provided that known and potential benefits of a product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.

FDA-approved vaccines undergo the agency’s standard process for reviewing the quality, safety and effectiveness of medical products.

Horton, Green River District Health Department public health director, said full authorization of the vaccine reinforces and confirms what was already thought to be true, that the vaccine is safe and effective in fighting COVID-19.

“(The FDA) were looking to see if people who were fully vaccinated were less likely to become infected with COVID-19, and if they were infected, do they have better outcomes, and that’s what the data has shown,” he said. “The negative side effects or risks associated with the vaccine are all very rare when you look at the large number of people who have received them, so that is the type of thing the FDA was considering when they made a decision whether to grant full approval.”

Horton said the hope is that the full authorization will encourage more individuals to be vaccinated.

“We heard a lot of folks that have had questions or are hesitant about whether the vaccines are safe cite the fact that they were operating under the ‘emergency use authorization’ rather than the standard full FDA approval,” he said. “Hopefully this will change some minds there and provide some reassurance to people that have that concern.”

As far as whether Horton foresees the vaccine being authorized for children ages 5 to 11, he said there is no specific information on when that might happen.

“We’re eager for that to happen,” he said. “I think that will probably happen under an EUA like was initially done with these vaccines. We’ve heard that Pfizer could submit for that approval anywhere as early as this fall.”

For the full authorization of Comirnaty, data was submitted that further builds on extensive information that supported the EUA, such as preclinical and clinical data, as well as details of the manufacturing process, vaccine testing results to ensure vaccine quality and inspections of the sites where the vaccine is made. The FDA then conducts its own analyses of the submitted information to make sure the vaccine is safe and effective and meets the FDA’s standards.

To support the FDA’s full authorization, the agency reviewed updated data from the clinical trial which supported the EUA and included a longer duration of follow-up in a larger clinical trial population.

The agency analyzed data from approximately 20,000 vaccine and 20,000 placebo recipients ages 16 and older who did not have evidence of the COVID-19 virus infection within a week of receiving the second dose.

Based on results from the clinical trial, the vaccine was 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease.

More than half of the clinical trial participants were followed for safety outcomes for at least four months after the second dose. Approximately 12,000 recipients have been followed for at least six months.

The most commonly reported side effects by those clinical trial participants who received Comirnaty were pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain, chills and fever.

The FDA also determined that data demonstrate increased risks for myocarditis and pericarditis around seven days after administration of the second dose, specifically for males younger than 40 years, especially those ages 12 to 17. Short-term follow-ups suggest, however, that most individuals have experienced resolved symptoms.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have monitoring systems in place to ensure safety concerns continue to be identified and evaluated. The FDA is also requiring the company to further assess the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with Comirnaty, with an evaluation of long-term outcomes among individuals who develop myocarditis following vaccination.

The company has also committed to additional post-marketing safety studies, including conducting a pregnancy registry study to evaluate pregnancy and infant outcomes after receipt of Comirnaty during pregnancy.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

