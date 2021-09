I've been to Bend for about 36 hours on business and it seemed like a great place, but I can't offer much beyond that. I lived in the Tri-Cities (Richland, Kennewick, Pasco) in eastern WA for 3 years (2013-16). That area has fairly similar climate to Bend and I really liked living there. Hiking, biking, kayaking are all great options. Falcon's comments seem like they're a good description of life in Bend and match life in the Tri-Cities. Walla Walla is another place that's worth looking at, but Bend is definitely more built up at this point. If wine tasting is something you'd like then you'll have a ton of options in any of those cities because there are wineries everywhere. Breweries are exploding too.