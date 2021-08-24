Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ex-Myanmar military leader Than Shwe recovers from COVID-19

By DAVID RISING - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 9 days ago

Bangkok (AP) — The former longtime military ruler of Myanmar, Than Shwe, and his wife have been released from a capital city hospital after both being successfully treated for COVID-19, a hospital official said. The 88-year-old and his wife were discharged from a military hospital in Naypyitaw on Friday. That's according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the press. Than Shwe was hospitalized earlier this month, and his wife a short time later, and both were treated in a VIP section of the hospital under tight security.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Than Shwe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Hospital#Covid 19#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public SafetyTennessee Tribune

Myanmar Thugs Threatened To Rape Male Journalist In Torture Ordeal

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (Burma) — A journalist who was detained in Myanmar shared the horrific torture he endured at the hands of the Myanmar military. Nathan Maung said he is still suffering the physical effects of the torture. He is one of nearly 7,000 people estimated to have been detained since the military in Myanmar seized power on Feb. 1. He spoke in an interview about what happened during his time in custody.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

Duo arrested in US for plotting to kill Myanmar's UN envoy

Washington [United States], August 7 (ANI): US officials have arrested two men for allegedly plotting to kill or injure Myanmar's permanent Ambassador to the UN Kyaw Moe Tun, the country's Attorney's Office said on Friday. Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw were arrested for conspiracy to assault and carry...
Public SafetyFox17

5 people jump from Myanmar building to escape police; 2 die

BANGKOK (AP) — Five people have jumped from an apartment building in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, to escape a raid by government security forces, and at least two have died. Police officers said in a radio conversation during the raid that five people — four men and a woman —...
AsiaPosted by
CBS News

WorldView: Report of over 1,000 deaths in Myanmar since coup

An activist group says more than 1,000 people have died in Myanmar since the military carried out a coup earlier this year. Lithuania accuses Belarusian riot police of forcing migrants across its border. A British man is sentenced to 6 weeks in prison for violating Singapore's COVID-19 rules. And the first case of COVID was detected in the Paralympic village in Tokyo. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN AM" with these headlines from around the world.
WorldVoice of America

Myanmar Military Arrests More Journalists

Myanmar's military government has arrested two more local journalists, army-owned television reported on Saturday, the latest among dozens of detentions in a sweeping crackdown on the media since a February 1 coup. Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist for news site Frontier Myanmar and commentator with Voice of America radio, and...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Myanmar says Rohingya minority will get COVID-19 vaccine

BANGKOK — (AP) — A spokesman for Myanmar’s military-installed government said Friday that COVID-19 vaccines will be given to members of the country’s persecuted Rohingya ethnic group. The Muslim minority was the target of a fierce counter-insurgency campaign in 2017 that some critics charged amounted to ethnic cleansing or genocide....
Public SafetyPosted by
Axios

Two men arrested after plotting to harm Myanmar's UN ambassador

Police officers arrested two Myanmar citizens Friday on charges of plotting to violently attack Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced. Why it matters: Tun, who was elected to represent Myanmar's now-deposed elected civilian government, is...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Briton handed jail term in Singapore for not wearing mask

A British man was sentenced to six weeks' jail in Singapore for not wearing a mask and harassing police, officials confirmed Thursday. The city-state, which has had comparatively mild Covid-19 outbreaks, has taken a tough line against people breaking virus rules, and there have been several cases of foreigners being punished. Benjamin Glynn was arrested after footage of him not wearing a mask on a train in May went viral. The 40-year-old subsequently harassed police sent to arrest him, and refused to wear a face-covering during a court appearance last month.
Asiawcn247.com

4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia's Papua region

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities say attackers believed to be West Papua rebels killed four soldiers and wounded two others at a military post in Indonesia’s troubled easternmost region. A military spokesman says about 50 attackers believed to be from the West Papua Liberation Army stormed the post and attacked the six soldiers with arrows, machetes and axes early Wednesday. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.
Public SafetyWestport News

Thai police arrest suspect in killing of Swiss woman

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police said Saturday they arrested a suspect in the death of a Swiss woman on the tourist island of Phuket. Thailand’s national police chief, Pol. Gen. Suwat Jangyodsuk, confirmed to reporters that a suspect was arrested but offered no other details. According to an ID published...
Public HealthTravelPulse

Mexican Tourism Ministers Looking to Add COVID-Related Requirements

State tourism ministers in Mexico are asking the federal government to implement new coronavirus-related health and safety protocols. According to Mexico News Daily, the country’s association of tourism ministers is looking for federal officials to require incoming international travelers to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative test result before entry.
Worldwcn247.com

EU agency says to focus on vaccines first not booster shots

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is urging countries to ramp up their primary coronavirus vaccine programs and playing down the need for booster shots among the general public. The EU's infectious diseases agency says approved vaccines are “currently highly effective” in limiting the impact of COVID-19. But the agency says extra doses should be considered for people with weak immune systems. On Wednesday, France became the first big EU country to give booster shots to people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions as the delta variant spreads. Spanish health authorities are considering similar action. The European Commission said Thursday that the bloc has enough shots on order should boosters be broadly required.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Taliban shot and beheaded a famous comedian who made fun of them on TikTok

The crime occurred in late July, but in recent days a video of the moment he was kidnapped from his home in Kandahar went viral. Despite the fact that the Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a week, affirm that they have changed and will not seek revenge, the first appear execution reports and “door-to-door” searches of opponents. As reported Human Rights Watch, one of the recent victims of the insurgents was the comedian Nazar Mohammad, to which they murdered for making fun of them.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.

Comments / 0

Community Policy