Bridgewater, VA

Dr. Robert M. McDonald

Daily News-Record
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert M. McDonald MD, 95, of Bridgewater, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior and also to be with his wife, Mary Lee of 66 years, on Aug. 17, 2021. Dr. McDonald, son of the late Katheryne Ann (Wyncoop) and William Hyman McDonald, was born at home in Turkey Knob, W.Va., on Sept. 25, 1925. Called by his middle name through his first 18 years of life, he graduated from Mount Hope High School in 1944. He enlisted in the Navy serving on the USS Uhlman as a signalman and asked friends to call him Bob, hoping his middle name would be forgotten forever.

