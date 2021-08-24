Local venues receive federal relief dollars

The RiverPark Center, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum are the recipients of a federal grant that awarded funds totaling more than $1.3 million to help the organizations in their struggle to survive the pandemic.

The Shuttered Venues Operators Grant program was established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. It includes more than $16 billion in grants to shuttered venues, according to the U.S. Small Business Association, which administers the grant.

The RiverPark Center received $724,566.36 in grant funds; the Bluegrass Museum was awarded $543,421.40; and TWO is slated to receive $50,954.45. Leaders from each organization said the funds have been a breath of fresh air in a time when venues have again had to err on the side of caution during a resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants in the area.

Todd Reynolds, executive director of TWO, said the nonprofit has had to postpone the rest of its season until coronavirus numbers begin going down.

In a time when in-person staged performances feel risky, he said, this grant allows TWO “to continue on until we can get the ball rolling again.”

“It’s a good thing for folks like us who have buildings to maintain, payroll to meet and insurance to pay, and all those things,” Reynolds said. “Even if we aren’t putting on a show and spending money toward that, we have other fixed expenses that are always going to be there.”

The SVOG gives the community theater organization a “leg-up” and helps a lot, he said.

“In theater, things don’t always go the way they are planned, so you improvise,” Reynolds said. “We can’t just wait and see, so we are going to continue forward and look for the best way forward as we hack our way through this deep jungle. Something like the SVOG is what gives us the wherewithal to be able to do that, and not be in a panic mode.”

Rich Jorn, RiverPark Center executive director, said if funding like the SVOG hadn’t come through, a lot of venues like the RPC would be closing their door.

In fact, he said, a lot of them are.

“They are bleeding out,” he said. “There are a lot of venues this size that closed and won’t reopen.”

The SVOG program gives venues a “fighting chance,” he said, because the entertainment and venue industry shut down quickly in the wake of the coronavirus and has been one of the last to reopen.

Still, venues will continue to struggle. The RiverPark Center, for example, has an annual budget of $2.4 million, and it lost about $1.5 million in revenue so far during the course of the pandemic.

“We are filling a hole,” he said. “This isn’t a windfall, it’s filling in a hole that was left behind, and it is very appreciated.”

The RiverPark Center and its staff are also fortunate to have people and donors in the area who help to support it. That means a lot, Jorn said.

Chris Joslin, Bluegrass Museum executive director, said the intention of the grant is to enable organizations to continue operating and to move forward.

Like other venues and organizations, the Bluegrass Museum had to “tighten its belt,” Joslin said, because of the loss of revenue. Much of its programming came to a screeching halt, not just performances, but also the work it does with schools in the area.

“That really affected every corner of our operation from an expense side, including staffing and marketing, and the ability to move forward with exhibit development,” he said. “I think a grant like this enables us to rebuild more quickly and to recapture some of that momentum we had going before the pandemic.”

Nonprofits still have to consider economics when focusing on their mission to serve communities, he said, citing the ROMP bluegrass music festival the museum puts on each year. ROMP was cancelled last year, but is slated to take place next month with COVID-19 protocols in place.

“This grant allows us to move forward with ROMP 2021, but allows us to not live and die by ROMP,” he said. “This gives us the confidence to move forward.”

Some items the grant may be used for include salaries and wages; to refund customers still holding tickets for canceled performances; to pay for artist deposits and guarantees; to help pay for improvements and changes in response to COVID-19, according to the SBA.

Grantees have one year from the date their awards are disbursed to use the funds, and they are allotted in one lump-sum payment, according to the SBA.

