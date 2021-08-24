Cancel
Connected Health Market is Booming Worldwide With GE Healthcare, Apple, Athenahealth

Las Vegas Herald
 9 days ago

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Connected Health Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. Connected Health Market effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

IndustryLas Vegas Herald

FRP Vessels Market by Fiber, Resin, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "FRP Vessels Market by Fiber (Glass, Carbon, Others), Resin (Polyester, Resin, Others), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Water and Wastewater, Chemical, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The global FRP vessels market is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2020 to USD 4.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Government initiatives emphasizing on adoption of clean fuel and growth in number natural and fuel cell electric vehicles are expected to drive the market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market to be Driven by growing product utilisation in wastewater treatment facilities in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 By Expert Market Research

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Positive Displacement Pumps Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global positive displacement pumps market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, capacity, pump characteristics, raw material, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Pharmaceuticals And Personal Care Industries Is Set To Pave Way For Demand Of Methyl Undecylenate Market

Methyl Undecylenate Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies/manufacturers are tracked – our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies,...
Medical & BiotechLas Vegas Herald

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market worth US$ 87 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Advancements in packaging technology such as smart labelling, enhanced dosing techniques, and renewable materials are propelling the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market by 2.2X during the forecast period (2019-2029). Increasing healthcare spending in developed countries and growing preference for convenient packaging solutions, especially among millennials, will propel growth. Market incumbents...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hotel Booking Market is Booming Worldwide with Booking, Expedia, Priceline

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Hotel Booking Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Hotel Booking market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Based Video Streaming Market is Booming Worldwide with Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies, Microsoft Azure

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Cloud Based Video Streaming Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Cloud Based Video Streaming market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Stuffed & Plush Toys Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Mattel, Hasbro, Bandai

2020-2029 Report on Global Stuffed & Plush Toys Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Stuffed & Plush Toys Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Stuffed & Plush Toys Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Mattel, Hasbro, Bandai, Ty Inc., Simba Dickie Group, Spin Master, TAKARA TOMY, Margarete Steiff, MGA Entertainment, Sanrio, Melissa & Doug, LEGO, Budsies, GIANTmicrobes, Vermont Teddy Bear Company, Hallmark Cards, Bunnies By The Bay, Sigikid H. Scharrer & Koch, Mary Meyer Corporation, Ganz, Ideal Toys Direct Inc, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Aurora World & Teddy-Hermann.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Open Source Software Market May Set Huge Growth by 2026 | Epson, OpenText, ClearCenter, Aptean

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Open Source Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Open Source Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Delivery Controller Market to Develop New Growth Story | Fortinet, Array, NGINX, Radware

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Delivery Controller Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Delivery Controller market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
RetailLas Vegas Herald

Retail Analytics Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Infor, Bilytica, SAP

The latest research on "Global Retail Analytics Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Herald

Shared Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Atos, IBM, Deloitte, iGATE

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Shared Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SAP, Oracle, Cognizant, Accenture, PwC, T-Systems, ServiceNow, Capgemini, HCL, EXL, Atos, IBM, Genpact, The Hackett group, CGI, TCS, Wipro, iGATE, Infosys & Deloitte etc.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Anti Money Laundering Solution Market May Set Epic Growth Story | SunGard, Experian, ACI Worldwide

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Anti Money Laundering Solution Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Anti Money Laundering Solution market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Medical Screening Market Size, Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Trends & Factor Analysis 2021-2031

Global Mobile Medical Screening Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 4.5% is relied upon to be recorded for the Mobile Medical Screening market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Digital Marketing Analytics- Market May Set New Growth Story | Adobe, Oracle, Datorama, Tinyclues, Thunderhead

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Digital Marketing Analytics- Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Marketing Analytics- market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Social Employee Recognition Systems Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | SalesScreen, Salesforce, Reffind, Kudos

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Social Employee Recognition Systems Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Social Employee Recognition Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

CPG Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Systum, NetSuite, Zangerine, Odoo

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global CPG Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the CPG Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Computerized Maintenance Management Information System CMMIS Market to Watch: Spotlight on eMaint, Hippo, IBM

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Computerized Maintenance Management Information System CMMIS Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Computerized Maintenance Management Information System CMMIS market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Herald

Elastomeric Pumps Market 2021 Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity and Product Developments 2031

Global Elastomeric Pumps Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 6.9% is relied upon to be recorded for the Elastomeric Pumps market by 2031, referring to industry players.

