Human babies are not the only babblers, said a study published Thursday, some bats are also very talkative in their infancy and even make sounds that recall the googoo-gagas of our own tots. Babbling in human children is key to developing the careful control over the vocal apparatus necessary for speech. The study published in the journal Science indicates the same is true for the greater sac-winged bat, or Saccopteryx bilineata, native to Central America. "Human infants seem to babble on the one hand to interact with their caregivers, but they also do that when they're completely alone, seemingly happily just exploring their voice, and that's the same what our bats are doing," study co-author Mirjam Knornschild, behavioral ecologist at the Museum of Natural History in Berlin, told AFP.