Gilligan: 'Where are they now?' coming in Thursday's TH
Thursday’s Telegraph Herald will include another of our local premium magazines, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Managing Editor Dustin Kass has overseen our special edition magazines for the last few years, from initial concept through production. A newspaper guy through and through, Dustin also has a passion for magazine format, honed from his years helming a campus magazine as a student at Iowa State University.www.telegraphherald.com
Comments / 0