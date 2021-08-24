Nebraska, needing good start to season, visits Illinois
Listening to the coaches talk on Monday, it was easy to tell who was coaching his first game at his new school and who is entering a win-or-else season. While Illinois coach Bret Bielema seemed relaxed in talking about his team ahead of its season and Big Ten Conference opener Saturday against visiting Nebraska, Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost appeared to have taken a page from the Bill Belichick book of media relations.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Comments / 0