Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Nebraska, needing good start to season, visits Illinois

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Listening to the coaches talk on Monday, it was easy to tell who was coaching his first game at his new school and who is entering a win-or-else season. While Illinois coach Bret Bielema seemed relaxed in talking about his team ahead of its season and Big Ten Conference opener Saturday against visiting Nebraska, Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost appeared to have taken a page from the Bill Belichick book of media relations.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Peters
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cornhuskers#Ucf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy

The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
Nebraska StatePosted by
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit: No excuses for Scott Frost, Nebraska

Any optimism surrounding Nebraska ahead of the 2021 season died Saturday afternoon when the Cornhuskers fell 30-22 at Illinois. Nebraska trailed by as much as 30-9 at one point, allowed 28 points unanswered and generally looked like the same underachieving group that coach Scott Frost has put on the field so far during his tenure in Lincoln. The schedule eases up this weekend with a visit from FCS foe Fordham, but tough games are coming soon starting with a trip to Oklahoma on Sept. 18.
Nebraska StateESPN

What's wrong with Nebraska football, and is Scott Frost the one to fix it?

Nebraska coach Scott Frost and his players aren't in denial. They saw what you saw in Saturday's season-opening loss to Illinois, and they aren't hiding from the hard truths. Cornhuskers mistakes that have marked and marred Frost's first three seasons showed up in the first game of Year 4. A Nebraska team with decent talent and loads of experience fell behind 30-9 and lost 30-22 to an Illini team playing its first game under a new coaching staff.
Illinois StatePosted by
247Sports

Nebraska football: Scott Frost opens up on Year 4 with Huskers before 2021 season kicks off at Illinois

Year 4 of the Scott Frost era at Nebraska is set to begin this weekend, as the Cornhuskers travel to Champagne, Ill., to face conference foe Illinois to open up the season. Frost enters his fourth season with a record of 12-20, which is not something he expected would happen when he accepted the job four years ago. Frost went into detail in an interview with ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski, which was teased on SportsCenter on Friday.
Illinois StateOmaha.com

Nebraska has another chance for a good first impression when Huskers face Illinois

LINCOLN — The well-worn clichés are laid out like clothes before a big trip. And Nebraska has plenty of luggage space. As the Huskers hit the road for their most pivotal season opener in recent memory, players are offering familiar sports refrains about the high-noon meeting at Illinois that ushers in the 2021 college football season. One game at a time. The biggest game is the next one. Give 110% effort.
Nebraska StatetheScore

Frost: Nebraska needs 'some good things to happen' after opening loss

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is very much on the hot seat after the Cornhuskers lost their season opener 30-22 to Illinois on Saturday. In his fourth year with the program, Frost now owns a 12-21 record. He's dropped three of his season openers, and this marks the second year in a row that Nebraska has lost to the Fighting Illini.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reveals His Message For Nebraska Fans

Adrian Martinez and the Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a rough start in their 2021 season with a 30-22 loss to Illinois. Many believed this was the year that the former four-star recruit pulled things together, but this past Saturday, it looked like more of the same from the senior QB.
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan basketball: What to make of the Emoni Bates announcement

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the second half against the UCF Knights at Crisler Arena on December 06, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Now that the Emoni Bates recruiting saga is over, here’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy