Frederick, MD

Frederick needs wider citizen involvement

By John Menke Frederick
Frederick News-Post
 9 days ago

Here is a challenge for the mayoral and aldermanic hopefuls — Reform the NACs!. The NAC (Neighborhood Advisory Councils) began many years ago to improve the connection between government and citizens. Under the NAC system, the whole city is divided into a dozen or so areas, each with its own NAC. The NACs generally operate with monthly meetings with city staff present to explain proposals and answer questions. Though many are sparsely attended, the NACs do provide at least a starting point for government-citizen cooperation (or at least informed opposition).

