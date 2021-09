As the old saying goes, "Some rules are meant to be broken," and Queen Elizabeth II did just that following the tragic and untimely death of Princess Diana. As reported by Mirror UK, it was not long after Diana's death that the news spread like wildfire. Many immediately took to the gates of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects and create a makeshift memorial for the late princess. As time went on, the bouquets of florals mounted... and so did tensions, unfortunately. But why, exactly? The Britons were not happy about one little detail that Queen Elizabeth had seemingly overlooked — or perhaps, ignored.