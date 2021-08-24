Cancel
'Go, Cubs! Go!': Ortega's walk-off ends skid

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Rafael Ortega knew it was gone, but the Cubs outfielder watched the baseball's flight to be sure. He took nine steps and then -- once the ball cleared the bricks and ivy in right field -- he threw his right arm skyward, sending his bat into the air.

www.mlb.com

