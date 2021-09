Ugo Monye is the latest sports star to be named as one of the team captains on long-running TV quiz show A Question of Sport, with the former rugby player set to make his first appearance on the programme later this year. The former England international enjoyed a 13-year professional rugby career and has been a popular pundit since retiring from the sport in 2015. Monye was a winger during his playing days and was known for his speed and try-scoring ability. He signed his first professional contract with Harlequins in 2002 and remained with the club for the duration...