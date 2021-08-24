Op/ed paints MN Chamber as radical fringe group on climate issues
(St. Paul, MN) -- MN350 Action continued its campaign to spotlight the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s atrocious record on climate policy with the publication Friday of an op/ed in the Minnesota Reformer. The piece portrayed the Chamber as a massively funded extremist group that is nonetheless influential in Minnesota because for years it has been one of the top spenders on lobbying in the state.www.redlakenationnews.com
