Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Op/ed paints MN Chamber as radical fringe group on climate issues

redlakenationnews.com
 9 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) -- MN350 Action continued its campaign to spotlight the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s atrocious record on climate policy with the publication Friday of an op/ed in the Minnesota Reformer. The piece portrayed the Chamber as a massively funded extremist group that is nonetheless influential in Minnesota because for years it has been one of the top spenders on lobbying in the state.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Issues#Climate Policy#Paints#General Mills#Mn Chamber#Minnesotans#Republican#Best Buy Target#Cargill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
IndustryPosted by
MinnPost

EPA nixes Minnesota Legislature’s bid to relax feedlot regulations

When Minnesota legislators relaxed manure regulations for the state’s largest animal feedlots earlier this year, they noted federal regulators could veto the changes. The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday exercised that option, reinstating the original permit that was written by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in an effort to stem water pollution. In a letter to the MPCA, Cheryl Newton, acting regional administrator for EPA Region 5 in Chicago, said the law would be an “improper modification to MPCA’s authority to implement” federal clean-water law.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

GOP Sen. Michelle Benson jumps into Minnesota governor's race

State Sen. Michelle Benson officially jumped into the race for Minnesota governor on Wednesday, joining a crowded field of Republican candidates angling to challenge Gov. Tim Walz next fall. Benson, a four-term senator from suburban Ham Lake, served as deputy majority leader and currently chairs a powerful health and human...
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Omar, McCollum join state DFLers asking Biden to intervene in Line 3

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democratic members of Congress and scores of Minnesota state lawmakers on Monday called for "urgent intervention" from President Joe Biden on the nearly completed Line 3 pipeline project. The group of 63 elected officials - most of whom are DFL state legislators - signed a letter...
Educationredlakenationnews.com

GOP leaders reject Wolf's call for mask mandate in schools

Whether students and staff should be required to mask up in Pennsylvania schools will remain a local decision, at least for now, after top Republican lawmakers on Thursday rejected Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s call for a statewide mandate. The majority of districts are not requiring masks as students return to...
EnvironmentVillage Voice

OP-ED: Climate Change is Threatening Our Supply of Fish

This summer’s western heatwave has brought with it all-too-familiar headlines of drought, fire and record-breaking temperatures. But among the more gruesome were reports of the nearly one billion shellfish that boiled alive on the shores of the Pacific Northwest. It was an ecological tragedy. It’s also a culinary nightmare. We...
Public Healthwmay.com

Op-Ed: Here we go again, Gov. Pritzker issues statewide mask mandate

On August 26, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared that, “Illinois will join several other states that have reinstituted statewide indoor mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status, effective on Monday.”. Pritzker also declared that, “Masks work. Period.”. But do masks actually work? Do they actually prevent the spread of COVID-19? For...
Cook County, ILChicago Defender

OP-ED: A Second Chance Should Not Rest in the Hands of the Few

This summer, the Illinois Legislature passed Senate Bill 2129, which would allow state’s attorneys to petition for the release of incarcerated individuals with long sentences who do not pose any risk to their communities. This second chance legislation recognizes that individuals who have committed crimes are capable of change over time and gives more people an opportunity at a second chance by removing them from the system entirely.
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: Expert confusion weakening America

Many of us find ourselves looking around our hometown and the wider world, wondering why so little seems to work as it should. Today, we lavish resources like never before on institutions such as schools, prisons, churches, corporations, the military, the courts, the arts, and even the family. These institutions make society function.
Chicago, ILprairiestatewire.com

Op-ed: 'This Is Not Political'

Gov. Pritzker has repeatedly defended his COVID response and mitigation efforts claiming his actions have always been motivated by science and not politics. Those who have been paying attention for the last year and a half know he has been nothing but political. He has used COVID as an excuse...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden aims to sign on to UN’s global gun registration treaty

The Biden administration this week signaled that it is eyeing a United Nations small arms treaty that critics claim will lead to an international gun registration plan — including for individual American gun owners. Two years after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it, a top arms diplomat at the...
Energy IndustryPOLITICO

Gas exports undermine Biden administration’s ambitious climate goals

When you’re deep in a hole and you need to get out, the first thing you need to do is stop digging. The scientific consensus is clear now that, when it comes to the future of our climate, the hole we’re in is very, very deep. There is still a possibility of swift climate action, but to do so we need to immediately stop digging ourselves into a deeper hole by subsidizing the polluters that are driving the climate crisis.
Minnesota Stateredlakenationnews.com

Masks now recommended across all of Minnesota

ST. PAUL - Masks are now recommended in all 87 Minnesota counties as the more contagious delta variant continues to drive the latest surge in cases. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows all of the state has rates of community transmission at high enough levels that masks are recommended for everyone. Just three counties - Lake of the Woods, Lincoln and Lake - have substantial levels of spread and the rest are considered high.
Bemidji, MNredlakenationnews.com

COVID-19 Update - Wednesday, September 01, 2021

*4 in Bemidji (Individuals reside in Bemidji but tested at RL IHS) The Red Lake Hospital continues to provide on-demand COVID-19 vaccines as well as COVID testing at the drive-thru building by the hospital. Vaccines and COVID testing are available from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday. Ponemah clinic provides vaccines on Tuesdays, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Op-ed: Running the UW System is our responsibility

The University of Wisconsin System owns a critical responsibility to open our classrooms this September to deliver the in-person education students deserve and parents expect. And we are planning to do just that. Unfortunately, some want us to ignore our unambiguous authority and duty under Wisconsin law to protect the “health, safety, and welfare of the university.”
Labor Issuesmichiganchronicle.com

OP-ED: To Labor Day and Labor Days Ahead

In 1882, a union man, Peter J. McGuire, founder of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and an early supporter of the creation of the American Federation of Labor, suggested setting aside a day for a “general holiday for the laboring classes.”. Almost 130 years later, Labor Day continues to...
Politicsiheartoswego.com

OP ED: Statement On Transition to New State Administration

The following is a press release from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay about the transition to a new State Administration:. “Today, Kathy Hochul became the state’s 57th governor and the first woman to hold that position. I join 20 million New Yorkers who are hopeful that she immediately restores integrity, honesty and quality of character to the governor’s office. I wish the new governor success as she forms her own administration and reshapes the Executive Chamber.

Comments / 0

Community Policy