UTE MOUNTAIN CASINO HOTEL ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST-EVER SPORTSBOOK, SET TO OPEN AUGUST 24
TOWAOC, Colo. (August 23, 2021) – Ute Mountain Casino Hotel has announced its plan to open the first-ever retail sportsbook powered by IGT’s market-leading PlaySports platform within the Four Corners on August 24. Located beside the front entrance of the main casino floor, the Ute Mountain Sportsbook will lead the way for Colorado’s sports betting industry and establish a beachhead for the UteBet mobile app.www.redlakenationnews.com
