Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

UTE MOUNTAIN CASINO HOTEL ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST-EVER SPORTSBOOK, SET TO OPEN AUGUST 24

redlakenationnews.com
 9 days ago

TOWAOC, Colo. (August 23, 2021) – Ute Mountain Casino Hotel has announced its plan to open the first-ever retail sportsbook powered by IGT’s market-leading PlaySports platform within the Four Corners on August 24. Located beside the front entrance of the main casino floor, the Ute Mountain Sportsbook will lead the way for Colorado’s sports betting industry and establish a beachhead for the UteBet mobile app.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ute Mountain Casino Hotel#Towaoc#Igt#Playsports#Utebet#Ute Mountain Casino Hotel#Utemountaincasino Com#State#Southwestern#Blackjack To Roulette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Las Vegas, NVtravelweekly.com

Vegas' Main Street Station hotel-casino sets an opening date

The Main Street Station Casino Brewery and Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, closed since the pandemic's onset, will reopen Sept. 8. The Victorian era-themed property has more than 400 rooms, a 27,000-square-foot casino, two restaurants and an array of artifacts, including a slab from the Berlin Wall. The property's Triple...
Indiana StateElkhart Truth

WATCH NOW: Horseshoe Casino parent company launches Caesars Sportsbook app

HAMMOND — The Hoosier State's largest gaming company, whose holdings include the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, finally is entering Indiana's mobile sports wagering market under its own brand. Caesars Entertainment recently launched its Caesars Sportsbook application that enables individuals age 21 and up to use a mobile device to place...
Gamblingthe-journal.com

Sports betting arrives at Ute Mountain Casino

A new sportsbook betting venue is launching Tuesday at the Ute Mountain Ute Casino. The opening ceremony will begin with a blessing from a tribal member at 11:30 a.m., and a ribbon-cutting will follow at noon. A member of the tribal community will place the first bet, said Jack Breslin, marketing director for the casino.
Gamblingnjgamblingsites.com

Barstool Sportsbook & Casino Soft Launch Underway in NJ

It’s no secret Barstool Sportsbook & Casino had a New Jersey launch on its 2021 radar. But would it be in time for the start of NFL betting season?. Well, being that the soft launch is officially underway as of Aug. 19, the answer would be yes. However, the quiet launch did not come with a big announcement or press release.
Worldtravelweekly.com

Kimpton Hotels plants its first flag in France

The Kimpton St Honore Paris opened Aug. 23, representing the IHG Hotels and Resorts subsidiary's entry into the French market. Situated in the Opera District in an art nouveau building dating to 1917, the 149 rooms, including 26 suites, feature balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows. The Kimpton St Honore includes Montecito...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Travelodge comes to Sandwich and opens the town’s first branded hotel

Travelodge, the UK's first budget hotel chain has opened its first hotel in Sandwich at the Discovery Park, the leading science park in Kent. To mark this milestone, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at Sandwich Travelodge where the Chairman of Dover District Council, Cllr Mike Conolly, The Mayor of Sandwich, Cllr Paul Graeme and Travelodge Chief Property & Development Officer, Steve Bennett officially opened the hotel.
Fresno, CAfranchising.com

California-Based Greek Concept, Daphne’s Proudly Announces Its First Central Valley Location Is Now Open In Fresno

A Grand Opening Celebration Is Planned For Sept 17 Where Guests Can Score $5 Classic Pitas. August 19, 2021 // Franchising.com // FRESNO, CALIF. - Daphne’s Mediterranean, the fresh and wholesome Greek fast casual has brought its innovative menu of healthy and wholesome Mediterranean-inspired fare to Fresno. Daphne’s first central valley location, which is now open, is located at 6733 N Riverside Dr. #109 in the heart of Fresno's Marketplace at El Paseo. A Grand Opening celebration will take place on Friday, September 17 from 11am-9pm, and festivities will include $5 classic pitas all day.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

EVEN Hotel Manchester Airport opens its doors to wellness-minded travelers

Arts, culture, and natural beauty await in the Queen City. IHG Hotels & Resorts today announces the opening of EVEN Hotel Manchester Airport, managed by Jamsan Management Inc. and the first and only wellness hotel in the greater Manchester area. The hotel's restorative offerings are ideal for guests staying the night before or after a flight, while the premium rooms and onsite amenities are perfect for visitors wishing to stay a bit longer to explore the area.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Epic Games Store September 2021 free games

Another month, more freebies. Epic Games Store September 2021 free games are starting to be detailed by Epic Games, and we’ve got a list of what to expect below. As always, we’ll continue to update this story as the month progresses. We’ll also ensure to link directly to the games on offer via the Epic Games Store itself so you can redeem straight away. Aren’t we nice?
Books & Literatureredlakenationnews.com

Northern Michigan author publishes prequel to "Windigo Moon"

Northern Michigan author Robert Downes has published "The Wolf and The Willow," a historical novel of first contact between Indigenous peoples and Spanish conquistadors. The book is the prequel to "Windigo Moon," his 2017 novel of the Anishinaabek. "The story starts in Morocco in 1527 and ends among the Anishinaabek...
Tucson, AZcasinobeats.com

Scientific Games powers first ever Casino Del Sol sportsbook

Casino Del Sol has partnered with Scientific Games to power its first ever sportsbook, SolSports. As part of the agreement, Scientific Games will deploy its full OpenSports platform solution with Casino Del Sol, an enterprise of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, in Tucson, Arizona. Kimberly Van Amburg, CEO of Casino Del...
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

Casino Del Sol announces new retail sportsbook, ‘SolSports’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol announced its new sportsbook, “SolSports,” where guests will have the opportunity to bet on a variety of sporting events inside of the casino. This new addition is the result of the expanded gaming legislation by Arizona lawmakers in April 2021. “SolSports”...
Indiana StateKokomo Perspective

WATCH NOW: Horseshoe Casino parent company launches Caesars Sportsbook app

HAMMOND — The Hoosier State's largest gaming company, whose holdings include the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, finally is entering Indiana's mobile sports wagering market under its own brand. Caesars Entertainment recently launched its Caesars Sportsbook application that enables individuals age 21 and up to use a mobile device to place...

Comments / 0

Community Policy