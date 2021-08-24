Cancel
Tuesday briefing: G7 under pressure on Afghanistan

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, I’m Virginia Harrison and here are today’s top stories. G7 leaders will be under pressure to present a united front at an emergency summit on Afghanistan later today, despite divisions over the deadline to complete evacuations from the country by 31 August. Boris Johnson will chair the virtual summit where, diplomatic sources have told Reuters, G7 nations are expected to show unity on areas including whether to sanction or officially recognise the Taliban to avoid humanitarian catastrophe, and on protecting the human rights of vulnerable groups.

