Showtime developing sex trafficking survivor drama Coercion from Susannah Grant
The Erin Brockovich writer and Unbelievable co-creator will write and direct Coercion, inspired by the life of Rebecca Bender, a sex trafficking survivor who now advocates for victims and consults with law enforcement. Sydney Chandler will play the lead role in Coercion, set six months after the victim's escape and return to a "normal" life. “Coercion is based on Rebecca Bender’s personal story of entrapment in the world of sex trafficking, her escape and her stunning emergence as a relentless force against that world,” says Amy Israel, Showtime's executive vice president of scripted programming. “We’re excited to be working with Susannah, whose work as a writer and director is always sharply observed and moving. And Sydney Chandler promises to captivate audiences as she takes on this challenging role.”www.primetimer.com
