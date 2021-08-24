Cancel
Showtime developing sex trafficking survivor drama Coercion from Susannah Grant

Primetimer
 9 days ago

The Erin Brockovich writer and Unbelievable co-creator will write and direct Coercion, inspired by the life of Rebecca Bender, a sex trafficking survivor who now advocates for victims and consults with law enforcement. Sydney Chandler will play the lead role in Coercion, set six months after the victim's escape and return to a "normal" life. “Coercion is based on Rebecca Bender’s personal story of entrapment in the world of sex trafficking, her escape and her stunning emergence as a relentless force against that world,” says Amy Israel, Showtime's executive vice president of scripted programming. “We’re excited to be working with Susannah, whose work as a writer and director is always sharply observed and moving. And Sydney Chandler promises to captivate audiences as she takes on this challenging role.”

www.primetimer.com

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
