The Walking Dead's final episodes are still being written

"All the scripts are not in," says showrunner Angela Kang. "Out of 24 episodes, there’s still a road to travel because unlike a lot of network shows that do this many episodes, it’s me and like seven people — so, we have to rotate onto each block. But we do have it all planned, in a big-picture sense, to the end. We, of course, had to pitch the whole thing to AMC because they want to sign off on how their franchise and specifically this mother ship ends. Then within that, there are the individual episodes. We always go through a process where things like beats and details change. But we do have a really clear sense of what we’re doing all the way to the end. We’re pretty far in our writing process."