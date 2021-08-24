Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

ViacomCBS is planning to sell its famous CBS Studios Radford lot, home to Seinfeld, Gilligan's Island and The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CBS CEO George Cheeks wrote in a memo to employees that the potential sale “aligns with our strategy to divest non-core assets like real estate and direct that value to priorities such as creating more of our best-in-class content.” The lot, which silent film producer Mack Sennett founded in 1928, has been home to a slew of famous TV shows, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hill Street Blues, The Larry Sanders Show, WKRP in Cincinnati, Gunsmoke, Boy Meets World, Parks and Recreation and, currently, The Talk and Big Brother.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Mack Sennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Studios#Cbs Studios Radford#Hill Street Blues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Related
CelebritiesKTLA.com

Actor Ed Asner of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ dies at 91

Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner’s representative confirmed the actor’s...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Martha Plimpton joins IMDb TV's Sprung, replacing Ileana Douglas, in a Raising Hope reunion with Greg Garcia and Garret Dillahunt

Plimpton will appear in a season-long arc in a recasting on the Greg Garcia-created comedy about an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good. Plimpton will play Rooster’s mom Barb, originally played by Douglas. The casting change was made due to a creative change to the character.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Chasing Hillary series The Girls on the Bus moves from The CW to Netflix

Julie Plec and Greg Berlanti’s series adaptation of The New York Times reporter Amy Chozick’s bestselling Hillary Clinton campaign memoir Chasing Hillary, which was first announced three years ago, will now be made for Netflix. "Titled The Girls on the Bus, the series is inspired largely by the chapter of the same name from Chasing Hillary," according to Variety. "It chronicles four female journalists who follow every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love, and scandal along the way. Per an individual with knowledge of the series, it will not focus on Hillary Clinton or the 2016 election. Netflix had originally given the project a series order back in August 2019. Sources say that it was dropped by the streamer last year after production was pushed back due to the pandemic."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

James Holzhauer celebrates Mike Richards' firing from Jeopardy! with a "Ding Dong the Witch is Dead!" GIF

In a separate tweet, Holzhauer wrote of Richards' ouster as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune: "Do I think Mike Richards’s podcast comments were appropriate for polite society? No. But did he deserve the benefit of the doubt for the job he did running Jeopardy? Also no." In yet another tweet, Holzhauer joked about "The McNear Variant," referring to Claire McNear's Ringer article that led to Richards' losing his hosting and executive producer jobs.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Mike Richards dumped as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune

Richards' firing as executive producer comes 11 days after he stepped down as host of Jeopardy! after The Ringer resurfaced offensive podcast comments from his past. Yet despite the controversy and an angry staff meeting last week, it appeared Sony was sticking with Richards behind the scenes, with The New York Times reporting that he was getting a minder and undergoing sensitivity training. But as of today, Richards has been dropped from the show altogether. Who Wants to be a Millionaire's Michael Davies taking over as interim executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Davies successfully launched the American version of Millionaire and his production company Embassy Row is based at Sony. "I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately," Suzanne Prete, Sony TV executive vice president, business and strategy, said in a memo to staff. "We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened. Michael Davies from Embassy Row has agreed to help with production on an interim basis until further notice. Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season." According to Deadline's Peter White, "it was clear that Richards’ position as EP has been too compromised for him to effectively continue in that role. It’s thought that given he doesn’t have the internal or external support that he needs to lead the team, his exit was in the best interests of the show."
TV & Videosmetv.com

MeTV remembers Ed Asner with some of Lou Grant's best Mary Tyler Moore Show episodes

The tribute includes the first and last episode of the groundbreaking sitcom. We lost a TV icon with the passing of Ed Asner. While people might remember him as the cranky-but-loveable Carl Fredricksen in Up or Santa Claus from Elf, there's no denying that he leapt into TV legend with his role as Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its successful spin-off, Lou Grant. In fact, he would get five out of his seven Emmy wins as Grant, making him the male performer with the most Emmy awards in history.
TV Showstvtechnology.com

Report: ViacomCBS Plans to Sell CBS Studio Center Complex

LOS ANGELES—At a time when streaming services have been ramping up production and boosting prices for studio properties, ViacomCBS Inc. has hired a brokerage firm to sell the CBS Studio Center, according to Bloomberg. ViacomCBS has announced a strategy of selling off real estate and non-core assets, most recently selling...
TV ShowsNew York Post

ViacomCBS puts historic CBS Studios lot up for sale

ViacomCBS is putting its historic CBS Studio Center lot in Studio City on the block. CBS’s 38-acre campus on Radford Avenue, dubbed the “Radford Lot,” has been home over the years to such popular TV shows as “Seinfeld,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Gunsmoke” and “Big Brother.”
PetsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Toronto Meteorologist's Dog Hunts for Treats During Live Weather Cast

If you thought we left live TV flubs back in Spring 2020, think again. On Friday, Toronto meteorologist Anthony Farnell realized there were treats in the forecast when his dog, Storm, popped up on the green screen while searching for a snack. As the Global Toronto weatherman explained the weekend's forecast and the threat from Hurricane Ida, Storm could be seen pacing around and sniffing for fallen treats. "Both consummate professionals, Anthony finished his segment without a hitch while Storm sated his hunger (and mugged a bit for the camera)," the network wrote of the clip. "All in a day's work!"
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

B Positive overhauls its premise and cast for Season 2

The first season of the Chuck Lorre comedy revolved around Thomas Middleditch's Drew, a recently divorced therapist who needed a new kidney, which is supplied by Annaleigh Ashford's Gina. Season 1 focused on their growing friendship. In Season 2, the focus will shift to the assisted living facility where Gina works. As a result, B Positive, created by Marco Pennette, has promoted Linda Lavin, Gary Anthony Higgins and Darryl Stephens to series regulars after they recurred last season and added six new actors. Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Celia Weston and Jim Beaver will recur as residents of the assisted living facility, while Anna Maria Horsford will play the facility’s administrator. Season 1 regulars Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell are all set to return. "Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” Lorre said in a statement. “She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she’s been working. In the meantime, Drew is struggling with a strange new feeling. Post-surgery, he’s convinced he’s in love with Gina. It’s complicated.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

2020-21 TV Show Season Ratings (week 49)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the season average ratings of the 2020-21 network TV shows — through the end of week 49 (Sunday, August 29, 2021). ABC shows (so far): The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy