ViacomCBS is planning to sell its famous CBS Studios Radford lot, home to Seinfeld, Gilligan's Island and The Mary Tyler Moore Show
CBS CEO George Cheeks wrote in a memo to employees that the potential sale “aligns with our strategy to divest non-core assets like real estate and direct that value to priorities such as creating more of our best-in-class content.” The lot, which silent film producer Mack Sennett founded in 1928, has been home to a slew of famous TV shows, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hill Street Blues, The Larry Sanders Show, WKRP in Cincinnati, Gunsmoke, Boy Meets World, Parks and Recreation and, currently, The Talk and Big Brother.www.primetimer.com
