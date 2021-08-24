Cancel
Marc Maron: Louis CK no longer talks to me

Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“He’s not talking to me anymore, for some reason,” Maron tells The Hollywood Reporter of his longtime friend. “But you know, look, you can’t deny the guy the right to do what he does and try to make a living from it.”

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

