Bill Clotworthy dies: SNL censor known as "Doctor No" was 95
Starting in 1979, Clotworthy spent 13 years as NBC's on-set director of program standards for Saturday Night Live. He also oversaw NBC's standards and practices, keeping watch over such programs as The David Letterman Show, Late Night with David Letterman, The Cosby Show and several daytime dramas. In 2001, Clotworthy wrote a book about his SNL experience, titled Saturday Night Live: Equal Opportunity Offender. Censors, he wrote, are “hard working, dedicated professionals trying to make television acceptable to a large and culturally diverse audience and, not incidentally, to keep the FCC and the U.S. Congress off the backs of their employers."www.primetimer.com
