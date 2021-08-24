Bill Clotworthy dies: SNL censor known as "Doctor No" was 95

Viewers expressed concern Sunday watching the 67-year-old veteran weathercaster cover the hurricane on the ground in New Orleans. But Roker reassured fans he was safe in an appearance on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart. "I volunteered to come out here," he said. "This is what I do. I've done this for 40 years. We all make sure we're safe, we're not going to do something that's gonna put ourselves in harm's way. As much as l love weather and I love NBC, I'm not gonna risk my life for it." He added about people mocking his age: "Well, hey guess what? Screw you! Okay! Try to keep up!" ALSO: Fox News weather reporter Robert Ray was blown down the sidewalk twice on air while covering Hurricane Ida.