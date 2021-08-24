Cancel
Paramount, CA

Paramount+'s The Offer cancels plans to shoot at the iconic Chateau Marmont Hotel out of respect for a labor dispute

Primetimer
The making-of The Godfather series is the second production to display solidarity with the workers in their dispute with the legendary Sunset Strip hotel, after Aaron Sorkin's Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz film Being the Ricardos.

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Deadline

‘The Offer’ Series On Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Honors Chateau Marmont Boycott; Hotel Rep Cites Union “Interference” – Update

UPDATED with Chateau Marmont statement: The Offer, Paramount+’s miniseries on the making of The Godfather, has honored an ongoing boycott of the Chateau Marmont, ditching plans to shoot at the legendary Los Angeles venue, Deadline has confirmed. Sources tell labor union Unite Here Local 11 that the production starring Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Justin Chambers, Colin Hanks and others was scheduled to film at the Chateau between August 25 and 27, canceling after learning of the labor dispute in which it’s embroiled. “As usual, the Chateau Marmont doesn’t comment on the personal or business affairs of its clients,” said a spokesperson for...
Primetimer

Jesse Williams joins Aubrey Plaza in Hulu drama pilot Olga Dies Dreaming

Williams will co-star with Plaza and Ramón Rodríguez in the pilot, based on the yet-to-be-released novel of the same name by Xóchitl Gonzalez. Rodríguez and Plaza play Nuyorican brother and sister from a gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Williams will play Matteo, "who is described as a collector of music, of objects, of trivia, and mainly, of opinions," per Variety. "A passionate Brooklynite, he won’t just tell you where to find the best slice, he’ll drive you there to get it. He’d come across as a know it all if, in fact, he wasn’t so genuinely curious about everything. He’s a person keenly aware of people’s inclination to put everyone and everything into neat little boxes and he firmly refuses to conform."
‘Only Murders in the Building’ review: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez team up on Hulu’s loving satire of crime podcasts

Whodunits, in the tradition of Agatha Christie, fell out of fashion for reasons that aren’t exactly clear to me, except to suggest that these things tend to be cyclical. Two years ago, “Knives Out” writer-director Rian Johnson helped remind Hollywood executives that there is still a sizable audience for this sort of thing. The genre has mostly been relegated to the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries ...
Primetimer

TCM unveils a face-lift that may give some longtime fans a "small heart attack"

Turner Classic Movies today launched a brand refresh revealing "a colorful new aesthetic in its on-air promotions, new openings for shows like The Essentials and Noir Alley, new sets for hosts like Ben Mankiewicz, a new logo and new branding that emphasizes the interplay between past and present-day cinema history," says The New York Times' Dave Itzkoff, adding: "The redesign introduced Wednesday features a bright palette meant to evoke the Technicolor logo. The TCM logo has a new font and, onscreen, an animated letter C that takes on various forms and sizes before resting at a shape that resembles a camera lens or film running through a projector." TCM's overall mission will be the same, but the brand refresh is aimed at tying the past to the present, with a new tagline: “Where Then Meets Now." Still, longtime host Mankiewicz expects there to be some backlash. “I want to make it so that fans will understand that what they care about is not changing," he says. "But they are still going to have a small heart attack.”
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+’s ‘The Offer’ Pulls Planned Shoot at Chateau Marmont Amid Protests

Paramount+’s upcoming series The Offer has scrapped a planned shoot at the Chateau Marmont days before it was set to begin. The series, which depicts the making of The Godfather, will no longer shoot August 25 through 27 at the storied hotel amid a boycott campaign centered on management’s treatment of former workers, according to union UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents hotel workers in Los Angeles. “We applaud Paramount Plus’s decision to honor the boycott of the Chateau Marmont. We thank all the Hollywood unions — SAG AFTRA, IATSE, Teamsters. WGA and DGA — for supporting these courageous workers who...
Paramount’s ‘The Offer’ Cancels Planned Shoot At Chateau Marmont

The long-awaited Paramount+ series focused on the filming of The Godfather was expected to film at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles from August 25 through 27. However, amidst a boycott campaign on the hotel management’s treatment of its workers called Unite Here Local 11, filming will not take place at this location, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The union effort began prior to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but after the hotel laid off over 200 workers without affordable healthcare during the pandemic, it was exacerbated. The union organizers have also made claims of racial discrimination and sexual harassment, which the hotel management has since denied.

