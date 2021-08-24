Paramount+'s The Offer cancels plans to shoot at the iconic Chateau Marmont Hotel out of respect for a labor dispute

Turner Classic Movies today launched a brand refresh revealing "a colorful new aesthetic in its on-air promotions, new openings for shows like The Essentials and Noir Alley, new sets for hosts like Ben Mankiewicz, a new logo and new branding that emphasizes the interplay between past and present-day cinema history," says The New York Times' Dave Itzkoff, adding: "The redesign introduced Wednesday features a bright palette meant to evoke the Technicolor logo. The TCM logo has a new font and, onscreen, an animated letter C that takes on various forms and sizes before resting at a shape that resembles a camera lens or film running through a projector." TCM's overall mission will be the same, but the brand refresh is aimed at tying the past to the present, with a new tagline: “Where Then Meets Now." Still, longtime host Mankiewicz expects there to be some backlash. “I want to make it so that fans will understand that what they care about is not changing," he says. "But they are still going to have a small heart attack.”