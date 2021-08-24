Cancel
Afghanistan

Study: CBS, ABC and NBC nightly newscasts combined for a total of 5 minutes of Afghanistan coverage in 2020

That's out of a combined 14,000-plus minutes of national evening news last year, representing a 19-year low for Afghanistan coverage on the three networks’ newscasts, according to network news analyst Andrew Tyndall. "While the pathetic amount of coverage of the conflict last year can be partially explained by the virtually total dominance of the news agenda by the COVID-19 pandemic, the three networks devoted a total of only 362 minutes to Afghanistan in the preceding five years, or just two hours of coverage per network, or an average of only 24 minutes per network per year," says Jim Lobe. He adds: "Indeed, as much as the networks and other mainstream media are currently focused on the fate of Afghans who worked with the U.S. and allied forces and may now be trying to flee the country, very little of the network coverage over the past 20 years addressed the plight of Afghan soldiers and civilians compared to that accorded to U.S. soldiers. In an interview with Responsible Statecraft, Tyndall estimated that 95 percent of network coverage of the fighting itself after 2002 was devoted to the U.S. role."

Primetimer

Afghanistan
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Two Colorado Springs women stranded in Afghanistan after Taliban seizes control of Kabul

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs women are stranded in Afghanistan amid a major crisis after the Taliban seized control of the capital city of Kabul. The Taliban seizure of the government comes nearly two decades after the Islamic extremist group was forced out by US troops. A recent graduate of Coronado High The post Two Colorado Springs women stranded in Afghanistan after Taliban seizes control of Kabul appeared first on KRDO.
U.S. Politicsmaciverinstitute.com

MacIver News Minute: Afghanistan Disaster

I know you were just as shocked and utterly gutted as I was by the images this weekend from Afghanistan and the airport at Kabul. The video of Afghanis falling thousands of feet to their deaths after trying desperately to hang on to the outside of a plane leaving the country is one that will haunt me forever.
NFLfox44news.com

Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida coverage gripped TV viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan and fearsome Hurricane Ida drew viewers to cable channels that focused on the unfolding events. Fox News Channel had the lion’s share of the most-watched cable shows last week, 19 of the top 20, according to Nielsen figures out Tuesday. MSNBC got a less dramatic ratings bump from the prior week.
WorldClickOnDetroit.com

News groups seek to protect journalists in Afghanistan

NEW YORK – The swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has news organizations simultaneously trying to cover the story, protect their journalists and families and help people who have done work for them over the past two decades. Video of chaotic scenes from the Kabul airport were frequently repeated during news...
SportsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Paralympic coverage airs on NBC for the first time on Sunday

NBC's Olympics coverage has long been built on a foundation of human-interest stories and showcasing athletes' road to the Games. The same philosophies will apply to the coverage of Paralympics, which will air on the network for the first time. Sunday will mark the first time that Paralympics coverage will...
WorldSentinel

Find out how US newspapers pulled reporters out of Afghanistan – 8/20/2021 – world

With children, suitcases and strollers in tow, they waited hours on the airstrip in the relentless heat, hoping for a flight to freedom that never came. More than 200 Afghans from all walks of life – cooks, gardeners, translators, drivers, journalists – gathered on the tarmac at Kabul airport, looking for a way to escape a country whose government had failed. collapsed with shocking speed.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix’s Turning Point Is a Sobering Journey from 9/11 to the Kabul Airport

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The buildings and the wreckage of four downed airliners were still smoking as journalists and politicians reached for comparisons to what they had just seen. “Oh my God, this is Pearl Harbor,” thought Shelley Ross, the executive producer of GMA, as she watched the horror unfold on a wall of TV screens. Senator John Warner of Virginia called it “our second Pearl Harbor,” while another declared it was “the Pearl Harbor of American terrorism.” At a Pearl Harbor Day observation later that year, President Bush predicted that “another date will forever stand alongside December 7: September 11, 2001.”
Aerospace & Defenseredlakenationnews.com

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war

WASHINGTON - The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America's longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.
MilitaryNew York Post

Retired SEAL’s Afghanistan exit strategy video goes viral amid Biden withdrawal

A retired Navy SEAL has gone viral after posting a video to Instagram in which he pretends to be the president of the United States giving a national address on the situation in Afghanistan — taking the blame for the chaos and “critical errors” made in the withdrawal process and offering his solution for how to extract stranded Americans.
MilitarySentinel

Afghanistan: reaction of veterans and refugees to collapse after 20 years of war – 22/08/2021 – world

US President Joe Biden has acknowledged that the recent Taliban offensive in Afghanistan may be “distressing” for many Americans with a deep connection to that country. To find out how some of these people got the latest news about the extremist group’s expansion, the BBC report spent a day with veteran American soldiers who served in Afghanistan and also with Afghans now living in the United States. United.
Aerospace & DefenseWALA-TV FOX10

Photo shows the last U.S. soldier leaving Afghanistan

(Meredith/AP) -- The Department of Defense tweeted a photo of the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan on the day the U.S. completed its longest war. The image shows Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boarding a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Week

NBC reporter accosted by 'wacky guy' during live Ida coverage

NBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster's live coverage of Tropical Storm Ida turned a bit scary on Monday, and not because of the weather. Brewster was reporting live on the storm from Mississippi on Monday when a man could be seen parking his truck in the background and running up toward the NBC reporter.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Biden Team Denies the Obvious About Afghanistan

John Daniel Davidson of the Federalist notes a disturbing problem in the Biden White House. For days now, reports coming out of Afghanistan have chronicled the dire situation of Americans unable to get to the airport in Kabul, unable to get past Taliban checkpoints outside the airport, and unable to get through the airport gates because of the desperate and sometimes deadly mobs gathered there. …

