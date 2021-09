This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 24, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity." All right. Breaking tonight, in six days, any Americans, any of our allied partners that are inside Afghanistan will be marked for dead, subjugated to the will of the terrorists now running the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and your commander-in-chief has now humiliated this entire country and is being bullied into submission by the terrorists, the Taliban.