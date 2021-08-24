Buffy's Nicholas Brendon arrested for alleged prescription fraud

A Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor has been arrested after allegedly admitting to cops that he had used a bogus ID to pick up prescription amphetamines. Officers in Indiana stopped Nicholas Brendon after observing him driving erratically the night of Aug. 18, according to an arrest affidavit. Brendon, who was sweating as police questioned him, showed them an ID for “Kelton Schultz,” they said, claiming it belonged to his twin brother Kelly. In the car, police said they found small bags with crystalline residue, prescription bottles meant for “Nicholas Bender,” and a prescription for amphetamine salts for Brendon’s twin brother. Brendon said he and his brother “have the same prescription and they fill each other’s prescription,” according to the affidavit. He’s been arrested and charged with prescription fraud and refusing to identify himself.