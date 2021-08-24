Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Buffy's Nicholas Brendon arrested for alleged prescription fraud

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The troubled former Buffy the Vampire Slayer was taken into custody last week in Indiana for allegedly fraudulently obtaining prescription drugs. Brendon looked unrecognizable in his mugshot. This was Brendon's sixth arrest since 2010.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Brendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Buffy’ Actor Stole Twin’s Identity to Score Pills: Cops

A Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor has been arrested after allegedly admitting to cops that he had used a bogus ID to pick up prescription amphetamines. Officers in Indiana stopped Nicholas Brendon after observing him driving erratically the night of Aug. 18, according to an arrest affidavit. Brendon, who was sweating as police questioned him, showed them an ID for “Kelton Schultz,” they said, claiming it belonged to his twin brother Kelly. In the car, police said they found small bags with crystalline residue, prescription bottles meant for “Nicholas Bender,” and a prescription for amphetamine salts for Brendon’s twin brother. Brendon said he and his brother “have the same prescription and they fill each other’s prescription,” according to the affidavit. He’s been arrested and charged with prescription fraud and refusing to identify himself.
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

3 arrested, 1 at large in alleged credit card fraud

BOSTON — Federal investigators arrested three individuals Thursday on charges of conspiring to deceive banks into allegedly processing more than $150 million in credit and debit card payments on behalf of merchants involved in prohibited and high-risk businesses, including online gaming, debt collection, debt relief, online pharmaceuticals and payday lending. A fourth individual remains at large.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Posted by
Jax Hudur

She Killed Her Best Friend Then Moved In With The Victim’s Family

When the Seversons adopted their beloved Karen, they never thought that their beautiful daughter would murder her best friend out of jealousy. She was oblivious to the love that was surrounding her and how much she meant to her family. In her mind, being an adopted child meant that her biological parents never wanted her; she was a reject.
Public Safety850wftl.com

Grandfather beats 12-year-old to death; confesses to another murder

The grandfather of a Wisconsin boy is facing murder charges after authorities found that he beat the 12-year-old to death and injured his 8-year-old brother because he stole money. 53-year-old Andrez Martina was taken into custody last weekend on several murder and child abuse charges. Police say the child and...
Myrtle Beach, SCWMBF

Conway woman accused of prescription drug fraud

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman has been arrested and charged for alleged prescription drug fraud. Arrest warrants state that on July 29, Maryam Maria West unlawfully attempted to obtain a quantity of promethazine with codeine, a schedule V controlled substance, from the Kroger pharmacy on Renee Drive.
Georgia Staternbcincy.com

Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Another young Black man was viciously beaten by police, this time in Douglas, Georgia. According to local news outlet DouglasNOW.com, Pernell Harris, 29, was nearly beaten to death by Coffee County Police last week. Now, Harris’ family and the Coffee County chapter of the NAACP are looking for answers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy