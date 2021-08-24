Ben DeLuca Has Delaware on a Collision Course With The CAA Championship. Is 2022 The Year They Finally Reach The Top?
(Photo Courtesy of Delaware Athletics) Ben DeLuca arrived in Newark with one of the most impressive resumes in college lacrosse. He helped lead his alma mater, Cornell, to an appearance in the NCAA title game (2009) as well as two NCAA semifinal appearances (2007, 20010) as an assistant coach. He then found similar success as the head coach of the Big Red, leading them to a 37-11 overall record that included an NCAA semifinal appearance in 2013 and quarterfinal appearance in 2011.lacrossebucket.com
