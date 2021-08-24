Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Ben DeLuca Has Delaware on a Collision Course With The CAA Championship. Is 2022 The Year They Finally Reach The Top?

By Tanner Demling
lacrossebucket.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo Courtesy of Delaware Athletics) Ben DeLuca arrived in Newark with one of the most impressive resumes in college lacrosse. He helped lead his alma mater, Cornell, to an appearance in the NCAA title game (2009) as well as two NCAA semifinal appearances (2007, 20010) as an assistant coach. He then found similar success as the head coach of the Big Red, leading them to a 37-11 overall record that included an NCAA semifinal appearance in 2013 and quarterfinal appearance in 2011.

lacrossebucket.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Newark, DE
Local
Delaware College Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Danowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#Ncaa Tournament#Delaware Athletics#Cornell#The Big Red#Harvard#The Delaware Blue Hens#The Ncaa Tournament#Hofstra#The Blue Hens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy