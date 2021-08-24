Cancel
New York City, NY

Camber Property Group and HCCI acquire The Johanna Apartments for $30 million

nyrej.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManhattan, NY Camber Property Group completed the $30 million acquisition of The Johanna Apartments, a 60-unit, 100% project based Section 8 property across four buildings on W. 144th St. in the Harlem neighborhood. Camber has partnered with Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement (HCCI) to extend affordability at the portfolio for the maximum 40-year term through a new HUD contract and an agreement with the City of New York. The Johanna Apartments previously had no New York City regulatory agreement protecting its affordability.

nyrej.com

