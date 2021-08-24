Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Yung Bleu Released On Bond Following Georgia Arrest: "Back Free"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news of Yung Bleu accusing a Gainesville, Georgia officer of racial profiling, the singer has returned with more details about his experience. Earlier today, Bleu shared that while shopping for a trailer to use on his upcoming Moon Boy Tour, he was racially profiled by both the owner of Absolute Trailers as well as a female officer who was called to the location. After sharing a lengthy post about his ordeal, the Alabama artist has returned with an update and revealed he was arrested.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, GA
Gainesville, GA
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Profiling#Absolute Trailers#The Shade Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy