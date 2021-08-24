Yung Bleu Released On Bond Following Georgia Arrest: "Back Free"

Following the news of Yung Bleu accusing a Gainesville, Georgia officer of racial profiling, the singer has returned with more details about his experience. Earlier today, Bleu shared that while shopping for a trailer to use on his upcoming Moon Boy Tour, he was racially profiled by both the owner of Absolute Trailers as well as a female officer who was called to the location. After sharing a lengthy post about his ordeal, the Alabama artist has returned with an update and revealed he was arrested.